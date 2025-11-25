Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $65.61, but opened at $78.28. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $82.0410, with a volume of 2,489,559 shares changing hands.

The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.22. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-10.500 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Insider Activity

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $487,824.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,601.70. This trade represents a 40.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,248. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5,749.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,194,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,601 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,176,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,691,000 after purchasing an additional 343,288 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,094,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $92,940,000 after purchasing an additional 553,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10,469.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,278,000 after purchasing an additional 983,705 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 25.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.