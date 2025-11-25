Verity & Verity LLC Has $18.14 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 56,486 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.59. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

