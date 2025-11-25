PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at President Capital

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at President Capital from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. President Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PYPL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on PayPal from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Get PayPal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.25. 1,668,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,403,834. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,022.72. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 476,763 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Allianz SE increased its stake in PayPal by 281.8% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $529,264,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.