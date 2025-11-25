BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $1,313.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,372.00 to $1,313.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 price target on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,302.59.

BLK stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,020.71. The stock had a trading volume of 40,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,367. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,115.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,080.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,026,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 25.6% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

