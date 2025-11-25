Verity & Verity LLC Sells 201 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% during the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,832.16. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 34,463 shares of company stock worth $10,549,351 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $310.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.02 and its 200 day moving average is $304.11. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $221.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

