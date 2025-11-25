QuarkChain Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.25 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $31.25 million and approximately $810.40 thousand worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,183,752,410 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

