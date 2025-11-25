Sovryn Price Down 16.2% This Week (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Sovryn has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $34.86 thousand worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sovryn has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Sovryn token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86,991.24 or 1.00498948 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s launch date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 49,780,512.40127153 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.1119126 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $36,898.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars.

