UFO Gaming Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, UFO Gaming has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UFO Gaming token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UFO Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $111.01 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming Token Profile

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

