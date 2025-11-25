Compound Market Capitalization Tops $285.64 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $29.63 or 0.00034230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $285.64 million and $20.15 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,640,426 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

