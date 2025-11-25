RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.65 and last traded at $84.5960, with a volume of 42964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on RDNT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of RadNet in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RadNet from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.48 and a beta of 1.58.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.19 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mital Patel sold 25,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $1,901,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 205,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,602,796.28. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stolper sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $2,586,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 68,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,406.68. This represents a 33.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,643,364. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in RadNet by 1,086.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in RadNet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

