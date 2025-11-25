CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $632.77 and last traded at $622.6060, with a volume of 12155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $610.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $600.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CACI International from $639.00 to $759.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CACI International from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CACI International from $535.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.00.

CACI International Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $544.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.65. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.130-28.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.82, for a total transaction of $5,014,443.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,038,971.52. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

