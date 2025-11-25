ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.91 and last traded at $42.0040, with a volume of 284291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “cautious” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 3.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.72.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $15.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 232.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

