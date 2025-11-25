Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $154.00, but opened at $166.46. Wacoal shares last traded at $166.46, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Wacoal Trading Up 1.8%

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 10.52%.The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

