Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.2540.

Solgold Stock Up 6.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $810.30 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Solgold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

