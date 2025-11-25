Anta Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $11.81. Anta Sports Products shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Anta Sports Products Trading Up 15.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71.

Anta Sports Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This is an increase from Anta Sports Products’s previous dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 258.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th.

About Anta Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

