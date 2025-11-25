Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.4760, with a volume of 162429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BANC. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Banc of California Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banc of California had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $315.66 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Banc of California news, insider Hamid Hussain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,305.96. This trade represents a 23.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Banc of California by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,453,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Banc of California by 243.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,430,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,782,000 after buying an additional 2,433,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,942,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banc of California by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,053,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,400,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

