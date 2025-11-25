Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Kirin Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.1499 and last traded at $16.1499, with a volume of 287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Kirin Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Kirin had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirin Holdings Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

