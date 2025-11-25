California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.4350, with a volume of 23757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BCAL shares. DA Davidson set a $21.00 price target on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stephens upgraded California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered California BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on California BanCorp

California BanCorp Trading Up 2.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $631.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.20.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.02 million. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 26.26%. Research analysts expect that California BanCorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in California BanCorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in California BanCorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in California BanCorp by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About California BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.