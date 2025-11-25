Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $40.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 44.76% from the company’s previous close.

LMND has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities set a $80.00 price target on Lemonade in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Lemonade Price Performance

LMND traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.41. 582,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,825. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. Lemonade has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $83.77.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lemonade has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 18,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $1,377,536.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,893.59. This trade represents a 18.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adina Eckstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $2,920,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 227,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,610.74. This represents a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,194,624. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $292,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Lemonade by 43.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

