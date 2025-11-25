Barclays Lowers American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $34.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.63. 238,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,175. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $478.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,915.15. This trade represents a 14.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

