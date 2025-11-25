Barclays Lowers American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $34.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Barclays's target price points to a potential upside of 4.21% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.63. 238,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,175. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $478.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,915.15. This trade represents a 14.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

