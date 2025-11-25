Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Billion Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15,971.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,969,110 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,117,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.7%

PG stock opened at $146.85 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.09 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $538,133.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,039.68. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,692. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

