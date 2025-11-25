Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11,943.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803,638 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $350,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.2%

DIS stock opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.09. The company has a market capitalization of $182.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

