Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12,417.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,024,859 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $501,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First American Bank now owns 138,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 66.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 30.1% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $152.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

