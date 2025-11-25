XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 307,172 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 307,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MARA. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 11.3%

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 6.40. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $252.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.58 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 25,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $398,543.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 723,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,476,168.32. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $416,436.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 283,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,743.02. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 234,598 shares of company stock worth $3,876,481 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Digital

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

