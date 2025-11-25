XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,800,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,639,876,000 after purchasing an additional 127,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,966,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,220,000 after acquiring an additional 152,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,551,000 after acquiring an additional 57,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 23.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,816,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,091,000 after acquiring an additional 530,274 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.73.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AVB stock opened at $180.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.70 and a 200-day moving average of $194.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.73 and a 52-week high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.