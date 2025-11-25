Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 403,721 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 100,678.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,721 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $286,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $790.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $786.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $721.09. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $841.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $237.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $843.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $786.00.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

