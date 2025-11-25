Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,002 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.59.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.1%

TFC stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.Truist Financial’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

About Truist Financial



Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

