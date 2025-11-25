Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stock Position Lifted by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.7% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Zacks Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $223.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.11. The stock has a market cap of $251.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $260.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

