Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,204,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,923,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $228,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $162.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $386.71 billion, a PE ratio of 386.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,969,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $100,435,312.50. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $197,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,409,430. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,149,695 shares of company stock valued at $186,821,453. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

