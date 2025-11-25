Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.52 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.85.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,953. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

