Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Up 4.9%

APH stock opened at $138.04 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.83.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $11,283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,764. This represents a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 983,194 shares of company stock worth $136,884,445. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

