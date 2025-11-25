RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 10,331 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.1% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $105,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $605.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $607.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.55. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

