XTX Topco Ltd Has $17.53 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1,238.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,057 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.7% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,873,000 after acquiring an additional 242,799 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 88.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 44.5% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.9%

PM opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $234.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 106.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.