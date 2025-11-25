Summit Global Investments Sells 127,283 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,283 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,864,862.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE KO opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

