Spinnaker Trust Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 47.4% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 100,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 644.2% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 78,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 68,067 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $226.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,594 shares of company stock valued at $10,887,531. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.