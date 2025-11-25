RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 96,612 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,612 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 7,239.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,149,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,086,000 after buying an additional 6,065,840 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 15.0% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 150,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,611 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 394,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,143.60. This trade represents a 70.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,707.53. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KO

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. On average, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 67.55%.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.