Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,853 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,284,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Booking by 12.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,624,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5,433.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,141.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,000. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,452 shares of company stock worth $17,987,397. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,875.37 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5,169.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,399.76.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $83.39 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.