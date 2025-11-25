J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $614.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $765.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $615.55 and its 200-day moving average is $585.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

