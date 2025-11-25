Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 31% – Time to Sell?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) traded down 31% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 and last traded at GBX 0.57. 14,391,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 393% from the average session volume of 2,918,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83.

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Thruvision Group (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (0.70) EPS for the quarter. Thruvision Group had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 60.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thruvision Group plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

