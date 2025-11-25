Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $201.50 and last traded at $191.6420, with a volume of 796247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.67.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,990,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 8.0%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

