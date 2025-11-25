Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.43, but opened at $32.89. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $34.2380, with a volume of 18,140 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%.The business had revenue of $678.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CENT shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 632.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 222.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.