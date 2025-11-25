Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research now has a $180.00 price target on the stock. Approximately 670,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 816,063 shares.The stock last traded at $130.4970 and had previously closed at $117.29.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $1,027,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,129.13. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 88.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

