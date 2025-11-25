Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $545,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

IWF stock opened at $467.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.40 and its 200-day moving average is $441.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

