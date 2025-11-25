J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,046 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $178.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

