Verity & Verity LLC Has $14.34 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 18.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,995,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $127.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $143.48. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 3.36%.Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,589.44. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

