North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $7.98 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $253.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price target (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $224.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

