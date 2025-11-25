Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 149,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 365.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 121,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 28,393 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.26%.

Enterprise Products Partners announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

