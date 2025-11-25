Verity & Verity LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 63.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $145.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.81.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.97.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

