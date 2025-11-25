Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $423.00 at Wolfe Research

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $497.00 to $423.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s previous close.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $353.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.60.

Shares of HD traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.23. The stock had a trading volume of 385,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $342.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.09. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,310,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,834,241,000 after acquiring an additional 331,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,871,246,000 after acquiring an additional 300,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,394,611,000 after acquiring an additional 327,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $4,885,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

