Insider Buying: Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Buys 257,210 Shares of Stock

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Cohn purchased 257,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $272,642.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,053,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,916,475.74. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of NRDY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 161,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,759. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. Nerdy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $214.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.77 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. Nerdy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nerdy by 170.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nerdy in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NRDY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Nerdy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.25.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Stories

